CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 22-year veteran fireman rescues deer from icy lake in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, PA (WTNH) — Caught on Camera: firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued a deer from an icy lake.
A woman walking her dog Wednesday in Scranton saw the deer struggling and called 9-11.
Rescue crews suited up and went into the water.
“I was walking out at first and then I got halfway to the deer and that’s when I felt the ice go and I had to use my forearm to pound my way through, probably about 150 feet before I got to the deer and then when I got to him, I scooped him up onto the ice.– Bill Walsh, Scranton Fire Dept.
I’ve never done this before. I’m here 22 years, this is my first deer rescue! I’m tired, I’m tired.”
The deer was cold and weak, but otherwise okay. It eventually took off into the woods.