Celebrating a special occasion? Have a zoom session with a reptile

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The last several weeks have been tough on kids and families.

With schools closed, students, parents, and teachers have had to adapt to virtual learning. All while family events have been canceled, including but not limited, to graduations and birthday parties.

Well, there is one local reptile spot that is trying to help with all of that, from birthdays, to family gatherings, and even Scout meetings. Riverside Reptiles Education Center in Enfield is inviting everyone to join them on Zoom to learn about some cool animals.

“With schools being closed, we transitioned our traveling programs to virtual outreach using the Zoom platform. This is a safe and fun way to engage families from the comfort of their own home. I think it’s great for birthday parties, but it’s also great for libraries, it’s good for Scout troops, it’s good for teachers especially, and family gatherings,” said Teralyn Lachance.

So your family can meet on Zoom and make a few scaley friends. But the session can also be tailored to whatever you’re learning.

“We can study food webs, food chains, like I said, habitats and adaptations, camouflage, defense mechanisms, a variety of different things,” said Lachance.

Teralyn tells News 8 that with their travel program canceled due to COVID-19, they have no money coming in, so the Zoom sessions have been very helpful.

Now if you want to help in other ways, they have an animal sponsorship program where you can sponsor an animal to make sure they have enough food through the crisis.