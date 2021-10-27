Class of service dogs graduate in Winchester, assistance going to CT residents suffering from diseases, PTSD

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people are getting fur-ever friends to help them become more independent and mobile. A graduation for service dogs was held in Winchester Wednesday evening.

Three of the dogs are staying in the state: the first will be helping a Southington woman who has Parkinson’s, the second will be heading to Stonington to help a man with Autoimmune Encephalitis, and the third will help a West Haven veteran who suffers from PTSD and depression. This will be the second service dog for the veteran after he regressed rapidly after the death of his first service dog this past spring.

Each dog will assist their designated person in specific ways, giving each further independence with their assistance.

