Colorado couple used baseball bat to fight off bear that broke into home, ate loaf of bread

PINE, Colo. (WTNH) — A Colorado couple said they used a baseball bat to fight off a bear that broke into their home and started eating their food.

The break-in happened at their Jefferson County home Monday night.

The pair told KMGH the mama bear and one of her cubs entered Jon Johnson and George Field’s home and started to eat a loaf of bread.

The couple said they heard the noise and went to investigate.

“She [the bear] started to get aggressive and that’s when she took a swipe at my nose,” Johnson said.

Then a “boxing match” between the two broke out.

“At that point, I smacked her right in her nose,” said Johnson.

During the exchange, Field said she took a swing at the bear with her Louisville Slugger.

“I felt that I had like a lightning bolt in my body that was driving that ball bat. I was so scared” Field said. “My adrenaline was … I mean, I can still feel it.”

Thankfully, the couple was not seriously injured. However, Johnston was scratched and cut on his face, chest, and arms.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified. Officers later found the bear and euthanized it. Her cubs have not been found.

According to parks and wildlife policies, any bear that attacks and injures a human must be euthanized.