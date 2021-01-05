Connecticut Beardsley Zoo mourns the death of zoo’s first mayor Wiggles the Chinchilla

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is mourning the loss of the zoo’s first mayor, Wiggles the Chinchilla.

Wiggles was elected as the first Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo back in November 2020 and served a brief tenure that sadly came to an end when he died on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Wiggles the Chinchilla (Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo)

According to zoo officials, the chinchilla passed away from advanced age with his campaign and animal care staff by his side.

The 19-year-old mayor was a longtime ambassador and veteran of ZooMobile where he visited senior centers and attended children’s birthday parties.

Wiggles the Chinchilla (Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo)

Education Curator Jim Knox released the following statement on Wiggles’ death:

“Although Wiggles did not serve long as the Zoo’s mayor, he served as an educator for the Zoo for nearly two decades. His role was to engage children and adults alike in recognizing the need to understand animals of all species, to highlight the delicate balance between living things and their environment, and to foster curiosity. Wiggles was the consummate animal ambassador and a beloved member of the Zoo family. We feel his loss deeply.” Education Curator Jim Knox

Amur leopard, Kallisto, who was the second place winner, will now step into the role of mayor and fulfill Wiggles’ duties through the duration of his 12-month term.