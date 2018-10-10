Connecticut Drivers, beware of an increase of deer and moose on roads

Bigstock

Conn. (WTNH) - Fall is the peak of breeding season for Connecticut's deer and moose population starting in late October through late December, and now the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and AAA are urging drivers to be mindful of increased deer and moose activities.

The animals are typically along the road during early morning and evening hours, according to the DEEP and AAA report. There are "Deer Crossing" signs along state highways to urge drivers to slow down and be watchful.

“During 2017, approximately 4,122 deer were killed in the state due to collisions with vehicles, which is down considerably from 10 years ago,” said Andrew LaBonte, Deer Program Biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division. “While the number of collisions has fallen over the past 10 years motorists should remain vigilant this time of year as to the presence of deer near roadways.”

Although there were 4,000 deer strikes last year, most go unreported.

"Hitting a deer can be costly, even fatal," said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. "According to UConn Crash Data, deer strikes resulted in a driver's death last year and the year before."

According to DEEP, Glastonbury had the greatest number of reported deer strikes.

While rare, moose strikes do occasionally occur in Connecticut and the size of them will do damage.

In the event of a collision with an animal, AAA recommends:

Following the collision, call the police.

Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on; whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive. Your safety and the safety of your passengers is most important.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car. Collision with a deer or other animals is covered under the comprehensive portion of your automobile policy.

All moose and deer vehicle collisions should be reported to local, state or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers (860-424-3333).