NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On International Cat Day, people across the world celebrate and recognize their furry family members.

On Tuesday, News 8 went to Animal Haven Inc. in North Haven to showcase the lovable cats up for adoption, who are in need of forever homes.

Sadly, the number of surrenders and abandonment of cats has climbed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelters including Animal Haven are fielding several calls per day from people wanting to surrender their pet. The shelter is bursting at the seams with adoptable animals.

If you’re having trouble covering food or medical costs for your pet, there are available resources. Just call your local shelter, and they can help you.

If you’re looking to add a sweet cat to your home, know it is a long-term commitment, but a very worthy one!