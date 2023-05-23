BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local shelters and rescue organizations are bursting at the seams with pets. The number of surrendered and abandoned animals has skyrocketed over the last several months.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford is fielding 30 to 50 calls per day from people wanting to surrender their pets.

It’s not just cats and dogs.

Farm River Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation has been inundated with bunnies – guinea pigs – and chinchillas.



There are resources to help any pet owner who finds themselves overwhelmed for financial or medical reasons.

“We will offer to pay for those items for them so they can keep the animal in their home, especially when someone has lost their job and just needs help in that moment. We offer a pet food pantry which helps a lot of people going through hardships. Right now, it just seems like as much as we’re doing, it’s not enough,” said Laura Bourbon, of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Bourbon says you should NEVER abandon your pet or offer it for free on social media.