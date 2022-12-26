The graduates of the K-9 Class 231. (Image provided by Connecticut State Police)

CONN. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police K9 Unit announced the graduation of their 231st patrol K-9 class on Friday, state police said.

The six graduates successfully completed 14 weeks of grueling mental and physical training. The graduates now represent the most advanced and skilled K-9 teams in the state, according to state police.

The K-9 teams will be deployed across Connecticut to serve and protect all citizens.

The graduates are shown from left to right in the order below.