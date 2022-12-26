CONN. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police K9 Unit announced the graduation of their 231st patrol K-9 class on Friday, state police said.
The six graduates successfully completed 14 weeks of grueling mental and physical training. The graduates now represent the most advanced and skilled K-9 teams in the state, according to state police.
The K-9 teams will be deployed across Connecticut to serve and protect all citizens.
The graduates are shown from left to right in the order below.
- Trooper First Class Dale DeGaetano and K9 Rocco – Troop F
- Trooper Michael McKinney and K9 Kane – Troop A
- Enfield Officer Michael Colantuono and K9 Dunkin
- Colchester Officer Dominic Sullivan and K9 Dutch
- Trooper Michael Trudeau and K9 Hector – Troop G
- Correction Officer Jonny Peralta and K9 Ollie