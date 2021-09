TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A brand new State Trooper jumped into action this Labor Day weekend. The Trooper Trainee saved an injured Red-tailed Hawk in Tolland.

Troop C in Tolland shared the rescue on Facebook.

They say Trooper Trainee Kyle Blicharz found the bird on the median of I-84 in Vernon. They brought the hawk to “Horizon Wings” in Ashford so it can recover from its injuries.

Trooper Blicharz has only been on the job for about a week after graduating from the academy last month.