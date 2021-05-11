CT DEEP warning drivers to watch out for deer, moose this time of year

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is warning drivers to watch out for deer and moose this time of year.

This week a pregnant moose made headline in our state after a car hit and killed her in Goshen.

There was also a moose spotted this week on the UConn campus in Storrs.

Both moose and deer are more active in the spring because they are having babies this time of year. So what can you do to avoid a crash?

Deer and moose biologist Andrew Labonte of CT DEEP’s Wildlife Division told News 8, “It’s pretty simple, but as we’re aware, most people don’t follow the speed limits, the texting laws. It simply comes down to abiding by the laws that already exist.”

He added that this time of year, May and June is when these animals are giving birth.

“So what happens is the mother as she’s preparing to give birth, she shoos off the younger offspring and sends them out on their own to find their own piece of habitat to utilize…During that period of time that’s when moose are moving around the most or in the fall during the breeding season.”

If you see a moose, DEEP wants to know about it. You can report a sighting online here: https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Fact-Sheets/Moose