Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter assists in rescue of 20 cats, kittens from hoarding house, left alone for a year

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford assisted the State of Connecticut in the removal of 20 cats and kittens from an extremely filthy hoarding house Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the animal shelter described the home as “extremely filthy feces and urine hoarding house.”

They say the cats appeared to have been living there for at least a year without human supervision or care.

“These cats are all in need of immediate medical care,” DCAS said in their post. “Some have open wounds where their eye sockets are. Some have upper respiratory infections. Some seem dehydrated and others are just in shock. All of the cats and kittens are at our veterinary hospital at this time.”

DCAS say, beyond the 20 they did remove, there are probably 15 more they haven’t caught, “but we will continue to assist until we can get them all.”

The animal shelter is in desperate need of donation to care for all of these animals.

If you have the ability to donate, you can at https://www.branford-ct.gov/depar…/animal-shelter/donation or by mailing in a check to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter 749 East Main St Branford, CT 06405 in the memo you can put hoarding kitties.

“Any amount people can provide would be so helpful – we have promised these kitties a better life and lots of love, tenderness, and cleanliness in their future,” DCAS said.