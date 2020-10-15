Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter assists in rescue of 20 cats, kittens from hoarding house, left alone for a year

Animals and Wildlife

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dan cosgrove_1533773524551.PNG.jpg

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford assisted the State of Connecticut in the removal of 20 cats and kittens from an extremely filthy hoarding house Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the animal shelter described the home as “extremely filthy feces and urine hoarding house.”

They say the cats appeared to have been living there for at least a year without human supervision or care.

“These cats are all in need of immediate medical care,” DCAS said in their post. “Some have open wounds where their eye sockets are. Some have upper respiratory infections. Some seem dehydrated and others are just in shock. All of the cats and kittens are at our veterinary hospital at this time.”

DCAS say, beyond the 20 they did remove, there are probably 15 more they haven’t caught, “but we will continue to assist until we can get them all.”

The animal shelter is in desperate need of donation to care for all of these animals.

If you have the ability to donate, you can at https://www.branford-ct.gov/depar…/animal-shelter/donation or by mailing in a check to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter 749 East Main St Branford, CT 06405 in the memo you can put hoarding kitties.

“Any amount people can provide would be so helpful – we have promised these kitties a better life and lots of love, tenderness, and cleanliness in their future,” DCAS said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Public Schools reaffirms decision to start in-person classes Nov. 9

News /

12th annual Center for Cancer Care 5K raises over $34k to benefit Griffin Health

News /

Fight the Blight: Waterbury cleaning up illegal dumping along Naugatuck River, across Brass City

News /

City of New Haven issues Halloween guidance; recommends avoiding events like traditional trick-or-treating

News /

Oxford mother charged with manslaughter in baby's July overdose death

News /

North Haven H.S. students virtually take part in mock presidential election

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss