Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter offering new pet food delivery service to help those in need

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the midst of this pandemic, everyone has to be willing to adapt to change.

Many businesses are still trying to stay afloat by making their services more available and more accessible to the public, and that includes pet shelters.

The staff and volunteers at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford started a local delivery service for people who are in need of keeping food in their pet bowls.

According to Lauren Burban, director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, they are providing a new pet food delivery service for people who are in need across Branford and North Branford; people who are immunocompromised or elderly or sick or just afraid to go out.

For those who can go out, but are still struggling to pay for pet food, there are now several different spots around Branford you can pick up a bag of food, including the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the Branford Food Pantry, and now, Harbor Health.

If you’re a little nervous and don’t want to go into the shelter, Lauren Burban says you can call ahead of time, and they’ll leave a bag of food outside for a contactless pickup.

If you need to have pet food delivered, you can call the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, email them, or send them a message on Facebook. They mostly deliver in Branford and North Branford, but if you live in another town, just give them a call and they will do their best to help you out.