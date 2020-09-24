Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter sees uptick in pet surrenders amid pandemic crisis, resources strained

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford animal shelter says they’re seeing more families giving up their pets because they are no longer able to care for them due to the pandemic. They say this uptick is putting a strain on their resources.

At the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, Director Laura Burban says animals are coming in with serious medical conditions.

One pooch named, Oreo has a tumor on her tummy and needs serious dental work. The family that gave her up says they couldn’t afford the treatments.

They had another cat who was just abandoned outside an apartment building. Left to fend for itself.

Plus, two more cats that needed medical treatment and a 24-year-old parrot named Sonny whose family was evicted from their home.

“Sonny and his family were being evicted from an apartment and unfortunately they weren’t able to take him with them so they were going to let him outside in the trees. So we got word of what was happening and we said he could come here with us,” Burban said. He said it took days for the bird to trust humans again.

“It’s been pretty sad, you know the things that we’ve seen that have been happening and unfortunately we’re not able to have all of our typical fundraisers. So it’s causing stress on the facility,” said Burban.

Burban says on the flip side, people are looking to adopt. It’s just that typically their shelter wouldn’t be so full all the time and their stream of donations would be more reliable with the annual fundraisers.

If you need help with an animal or would like to help the Daniel Cosgrove Animal shelter. Call them at (203) 315-4125.