DEEP announces opening days for various fall hunting seasons Bigstock Video

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Friday opening dates for several hunting seasons across the state this fall.

Opening day for turkey season is this Saturday, October 6, and continues through October 31.

Small game hunting season opens at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20.

A variety of migratory bird hunting seasons are open on different dates. The 2018-2019 Migratory Bird Hunting Guide contains specific details.

Firearms deer hunting season begins Wednesday, November 14.

According to DEEP, peak hunting during these seasons occurs during early morning and late afternoon, primarily during the period from mid-October through mid-December.

For more details on fall hunting in Connecticut, visit DEEP online.