DEEP announces opening days for various fall hunting seasons

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 10:33 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Friday opening dates for several hunting seasons across the state this fall.

  • Opening day for turkey season is this Saturday, October 6, and continues through October 31.
  • Small game hunting season opens at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20.
  • A variety of migratory bird hunting seasons are open on different dates. The 2018-2019 Migratory Bird Hunting Guide contains specific details.
  • Firearms deer hunting season begins Wednesday, November 14.

According to DEEP, peak hunting during these seasons occurs during early morning and late afternoon, primarily during the period from mid-October through mid-December.

For more details on fall hunting in Connecticut, visit DEEP online.

