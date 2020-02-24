DEEP asks the public to keep an eye out for bobcat tracking collars that may have fallen off the big cats

Four 7-weeks-old Canadian Lynx kittens get their first baby wellness examination Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is asking individuals to keep an eye out for bobcat tracking collars while they’re outdoors this month.

The agency is doing a long-term study that began in 2017 and it aims to investigate bobcat habitat use across Connecticut. DEEP staff is particularly interested in looking at how successful bobcats are at reproduction and survival in different environments.

From November 2018 through March 2019, 50 Bobcats were “live-trapped throughout the state and fitted with GPS monitoring collars to track their movement” according to DEEP.

DEEP reported the last of the 2018-2019 monitoring season collars are expected to fall off over the next month.

The collars do not harm the bobcats and will eventually fall off after being worn for 300 days. Once the collars detach from the bobcats they continue to transmit a signal until they are recovered by wildlife division staff.

Biologists will use the GPS collar data to compare the state’s bobcat population in rural and suburban areas.

A mother Canada Lynx watches as her den of four kittens is examined and tagged in the Superior National Forest near Brimson, Minn. June 2, 2005. It was only five years ago that some biologists declared lynx all but eliminated from Minnesota. But when they started looking hard, researchers found lynx across St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties of northeastern Minnesota. Last year, a lynx den was discovered in Minnesota for the first time in more than 20 years.(AP Photo/Duluth News Tribune, Clint Austin)

“The information gained from this research will aid in the future conservation and management of bobcats in Connecticut and elsewhere,” said Jason Hawley, the DEEP wildlife biologist leading the project.

If anyone happens to find a collar in their yard or while in the woods before the wildlife division staff recover it, they are to contact the wildlife division at (860) 424-3045.

Should residents see any bobcats that have been marked with yellow ear tags they are encouraged to report it to the DEEP website or by emailing deep.ctwildlife@ct.gov.