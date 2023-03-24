FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Bear sightings happen all the time across Connecticut, but how many bears are really hibernating in our state?

News 8’s Bob Wilson joined a team of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) biologists on Friday who are tracking the growing population in Connection.

News 8’s Bob Wilson holds a small cub.

The team visited a home in the Farmington Valley where they tranquilized a mother bear. They checked on her, as well as her young cubs, who were spending the winter beneath a home. Tranquilizing the bears allows the DEEP team to check on the animals’ health.

The DEEP team worked to tranquilize the bear under the home.

A General Assembly committee this week decided not to act on a proposal for a limited bear season.

There are as many as 1,200 bears in Connecticut, with the average sow producing 2.6 offspring each year.

Find out more information on the state of the bears in Connecticut via DEEP here.