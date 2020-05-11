DEEP guidelines: Wild animal ‘orphans,’ to rescue or not?

(WTNH) — As spring sets in and summer approaches, wild animals are setting up territories and spaces to give birth and raise their young. But what do you do if you see those young animals left alone or wandering around unaccompanied? CT DEEP has released guidelines to keep you and those animals safe.

Their overall recommendation is “If you care, leave it there.”

Most of the time, DEEP says, baby animals are not abandoned; their parents are only with them for a short part of the day for feedings.

“It is normal for many animals to leave their young alone for long periods of time,” DEEP says, “so your help may not be needed. In all likelihood, the adult is nearby watching and waiting to return.

ANIMAL-SPECIFIC GUIDELINES:

White-tailed Deer:

According to DEEP, the only time a female deer (doe) will be found with a fawn is during feeding times (three to four times a day for about 15 minutes each). “During the long periods left alone,” DEEP says, “newborn fawns instinctively freeze and will lay motionless when approached.”

“If you come across a fawn, it is best to leave it alone for at least 48 hours to determine whether the adult is returning for feedings,” said Howard Kilpatrick, a Supervising Wildlife Biologist for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Wildlife Division.

While waiting for the doe to return, it is important that both people and dogs stay away from the fawn. A truly orphaned fawn may show signs of distress by walking around aimlessly and calling out for several hours. – Howard Kilpatrick, Supervising Wildlife Biologist for CT DEEP Wildlife Division

Fox Kits:

DEEP reports that it is common to find fox dens near your property, and assures “this is no cause for alarm.”

They say in spring and summer it’s normal to see fox kits playing in your yard like puppies, but remind the public that – as cute as they are – these are still wild animals and it is critical you not feed them or initiate contact, otherwise they will lose their fear of humans.

Foxes only use the den for a short period of time, and it is a perfectly natural behavior for a fox to be outside during the day…Because both parents rear their young (with occasional help from related adults), it is fairly uncommon for both parents to have died, leaving the kits as orphans. – CT DEEP

Additionally, rabies in transmitted by saliva, so even if you are not bitten, you can still come in contact with it or other diseases foxes may carry if you interact with them.

Rabbits:

DEEP says, though baby rabbits are one of the wild animals rescued most often, they usually do not need human help.

Like other wild animals, “mother rabbits are only at the nest to feed their young twice a day for about five minutes – at dawn and dusk. Often times, rabbits nest in the middle of a backyard so they can see any predators that may be approaching while they are nursing their young.”

According to DEEP, baby rabbits are in the nest for only two to three weeks before becoming independent.

If a nest is disturbed, return the young to the nest and re-cover them unless they are found cold or obviously injured. A small rabbit that looks alert and is eating natural foods is most likely weaned and does not need help. Any rabbit that is bitten or scratched by a cat should be brought to a wildlife rehabilitator. – CT DEEP

Birds:

DEEP says it is common to find young birds hopping around on the ground in June and July, but most of the time these birds are old enough to leave the nest but are still not efficient fliers.

“If you find a fully feathered, young bird with a short tail that is unable to fly, it is best to leave it where it was found,” DEEP instructs. “The adults are probably still caring for the young bird, which should be capable of flying within a few days. Remember to keep pets away from the bird and watch it closely for over an hour to see if the adults are returning to feed it.

If you find a young bird on the ground that appears to not have feathers here’s what you do: 1) look for a nest. If a nest is in a nearby tree or shrub and the bird feels warm to the touch, try to place the nestling back into the nest. 2) If the nest has fallen on the ground, make a new nest with a wicker basket and some dry grasses and hang the basket with the nestling in it in a nearby tree or shrub.

“Most birds have a poorly developed sense of smell and will not be scared away if you touched the young bird,” DEEP says. “Be sure to watch the nest carefully for at least an hour to see if the adults return to find and feed their nestling.”

Injured Animals:

If you find an animal that is definitely injured or orphaned, you should:

Avoid direct contact;

Keep pets and children away;

Use heavy gloves to transfer the animal to a cardboard box or escape-proof container;

Keep the animal in a warm, quiet place;

Contact an authorized wildlife rehabilitator.

“Connecticut’s authorized wildlife rehabilitators care for more than 11,000 animals each year,” said DEEP Wildlife Division biologist Laurie Fortin. “Most of these are young wild animals that were brought in by well-intentioned individuals. However, many did not need to be rescued.”

Wild Animals as Pets:

“Keeping a wild bird or mammal as a pet is illegal,” DEEP warns.

Raising wild birds and mammals for a successful return to the wild requires considerable knowledge of feeding formulas, countless hours of care, and appropriate outdoor caging—and a special license. Improper care results in underweight and undernourished animals or animals that are not releasable because they have become too accustomed to being around people. – CT DEEP

“Although it may be natural to want to assist young animals, caring for them may actually do more harm than good,” added Fortin. “It may be dangerous too, as direct contact may result in exposure to rabies or other diseases carried by wildlife. Be aware that even young mammals can carry and transfer the rabies virus in their saliva. Handling a potential rabies carrier, such as a baby raccoon, without proper precautions may require that the animal be euthanized for rabies testing.”

In Connecticut, there are approximately 300 authorized volunteer wildlife rehabilitators with the skills and training to care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife. To obtain the names of wildlife rehabilitators in your area, check the DEEP Web site at https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Nuisance-Wildlife/Common-Wildlife-Problems (select “Dealing with Distressed Wildlife”); contact the DEEP Wildlife Division at deep.wildlife@ct.gov or the DEEP Emergency Dispatch Center at 860-424-3333 (after hours or on weekends). Individuals interested in learning more about becoming a wildlife rehabilitator should visit the Common Wildlife Problems webpage on the DEEP website (select “How to Become a Wildlife Rehabilitator”).

More at: https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP | Follow on Facebook at CTDEEP| Follow on Twitter @CTDEEPNews