LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division (DEEP) has partnered with the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield to launch a “bat cam” that operates 24/7.

The bat cam was developed to give people a glimpse into the lives of the big brown bat colony in the state.

Big brown bat females give birth and raise their young at the White Memorial Conservation Center Green Barn in Litchfield during the summer months.

Viewers will have the opportunity to collect data for DEEP on the bat emergence counts. Viewers can help to count the individual bats they see fly out of the barn as they go out to hunt each evening, and how many they see fly back in.

You can check out the live bat cam here.

For more information on bat conversation check out the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division (DEEP) website or the White Memorial Conservation Center webpage.