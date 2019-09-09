DEEP warn drivers to keep a close eye on the roads during deer mating season

(WTNH) — When one thinks of fall in New England, they think of changing leaves, apple picking, maybe a fire in the hearth, but how about deer in the road?

Autumn is the time when deer start to mate, and experts said they’re more interested in each other than in traffic.

A Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection wildlife biologist said there are several reasons why deer are more dangerous this time of year — one of which is because they are out mating.

The animals are most active from dusk to dawn and are more active at dusk, which means drivers need to be aware of their surroundings because the deer walk or run onto the road and cause a lot of damage to a car.

Experts suggest being extra cautious when seeing a deer on the side of the road. The animals like to travel in herds, so there are probably several others that are unseen in the bushes.

Drivers should slow down and keep a sharp eye.