DEEP warns drivers to watch out for moose, deer, this fall

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted:
Safe Driving at the Height of Deer Season

(WTNH) — Fall is just days away, and CT DEEP is warning drivers to watch out for an increase of deer and moose!

Environmental officials say early morning and sunset is when they’re most likely to be along the highway. September through October is the peak of the breeding season for moose in Connecticut.

For white-tailed deer, it runs from late October through December.

Deep says drivers should pay attention to the “Deer Crossing” signs placed in areas along state highways, that’s where multiple animals have been struck in the past.

