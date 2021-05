(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will be hosting Free Fishing Day across Connecticut Saturday.

DEEP is encouraging everyone to get out to local bodies of water to cast a line with no need for a fishing license, free of charge.

DEEP is also offering free virtual fishing classes through the summer.

Remember, fishing rules and regulations will remain in place Saturday.