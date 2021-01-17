Delaware Humane Association holds party for Biden rescue dog ahead of ‘in-dog-uration’ to raise money for shelter animals

DELAWARE (WTNH) — The Biden family is set to move into the White House Wednesday, and their German Shepherd Major will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Sunday, the Delaware Humane Associated (DHA) – from which Major was adopted – celebrated his upcoming ‘indoguration’ in a zoom party to help raise money for the organization.

Executive Director of the DHA Patrick Carroll said, “There’s more than five or six thousand people at this point who have signed up. So, the more the merrier.”

Presidential Dog Historian Jennifer Pickens added, “I think it’s great now that we have a president taking a rescue dog to the White House. I think it’ll encourage more Americans to go select a shelter pet.”

This will mark the return of ‘First Pets’ to the White House for the first time since the Obama family with their Portuguese Water Dogs four years ago.