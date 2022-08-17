Turbo takes off in his new wheelchair (Image courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A disabled mini-horse named Turbo was granted a second chance at life thanks to the help of a North Haven sanctuary and a custom wheelchair.

Turbo was born with two luxating patella’s, a congenital defect that gave him little to no movement in the backend of his body, according to his owner. The only way he is able to walk is in a hunched position when he places his total weight onto his front legs.

Turbo’s previous owners contacted Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary (R2RAS) in North Haven.

The founder of Road to Refuge, Megan, began her organization after working for a veterinary practice. Megan said she saw a surplus of farm animals brought in to be euthanized and was inspired to start her own organization to take the animals home with her and to give them a second shot at life.

Megan strongly urges people to adopt special needs animals. “It’s definitely a road worth traveling – they really make a special place in your heart,” said Megan.

Walkin’ Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, came across Turbo and Megan’s story and knew they had to help. They drove to the sanctuary where they donated a wheelchair to Turbo.

To everyone’s shock, Turbo immediately took off running, before he could even get fully strapped into his wheelchair, according to employees at Walkin’ Pets. Footage of Turbo running in his video can be found here.

Turbo runs in his new wheelchair (Image courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

Turbo spends time with other horses (Image courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

Turbo and Megan bond (Image courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

Turbo without a wheelchair (Image courtesy of Walkin’ Pets)

“Seeing Turbo ‘walk’ before any assistance and dragging his legs, to being in his cart – I almost started crying. I am not a crier, but I almost started crying. He was running, bucking – it was all very exciting,” said Megan.

As Turbo continues to heal, he will need physical therapy, rehab and a possible surgery down the line.

The Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary is asking people to please consider donating to help with Turbo’s medical bills and to other animals at the sanctuary. Those interested in donating can visit the sanctuary’s website.

To learn more about the Road to Refuge Sanctuary visit their website here.