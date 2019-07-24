Dog abandoned in crate outside Windsor school

WINSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Windsor Animal Control is looking for the person who abandoned a dog in a crate outside of a school on Tuesday.

The Windsor Animal Shelter posted photos on their Facebook page asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect who abandoned a dog inside a crate on the Loomis Chaffee School property at 4 Batchelder Road.

Surveillance photos of the suspect driving a car with the crate inside were released, as well as photos of the dog.

The Facebook post has already been shared over 3.4K times.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Windsor Animal Control at 860-688-5273, Ext. 556.