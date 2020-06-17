Dog days of summer have returned: Southbury Dog Park reopens in Phase Two after COVID closings

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A wave of excitement un-‘leashed’ in Southbury. The dog park there opened Wednesday for the first time since shutting down in April because of the coronavirus. At that time, police spotted too many people ignoring social distancing rules.

“It was a shock, I didn’t expect it,” one park-goer said. “None of us did.”

Now, when park-goers enter, they’re greeted with a sign reminding them to keep six feet apart. Park-goers are also urged to wear masks.

“Turned the page and we’re opening things back up so it’s a good time,” said Roger Bohrman, who came to the park from Bethel with his dog, Lilly, who was busy splashing away in the river. “It’s fantastic to be back out here. For the dogs, this place is like Disney World. They love it here.”

The park is run by a volunteer board. They require that people engage in social distancing and strongly recommend that people wear masks. There is no staff at the park, but park-goers will be monitored to see if they are adhering to the state’s social distancing guidelines. If they don’t, the park may shut down again.

The Southbury Dog Park is located at 236 Roxbury Road in Southbury. It’s open from dawn to dusk. According to the park’s website, the Southbury Dog Park was named one of the top 16 dog parks in the U.S. and the best in the Northeast.

