Dog found by MTA workers in Seymour canal rescued by firefighters

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog is back on dry land Monday night after falling in a canal in Seymour.

Firefighters were called to 639 South Main Street along the Naugatuck River about 730 a.m. A Metro-North crew working on a bridge across from the river found the dog about 10-12 feet down into the canal perched on a small ledge just above the water.

Seymour police say the workers reported the dog appeared to be a female German Shepard with a pink collar on. She looked wet, cold, and scared.

Though she was standing on a ledge, she continued to try to step out onto the debris in the river to get out of the water.

Workers from the MTA told police they tried to put their boat in the water to get the dog out – coaxing it with a sandwich – but she wouldn’t budge.

Seymour police requested assistance from Seymour Animal Control and EMS.

Firefighters got in the water in cold water suits and got the dog out.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital: two for exposure to cold water, the third for a dog bite.

The dog was taken to the vet to be checked out and has been reunited with her family.

