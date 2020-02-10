Dog from Haddam competes in Westminster agility event

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A pup from Connecticut is back home Monday after battling it out with some of the top dogs in the country.

Oliver, a miniature poodle from Haddam, competed in the Westminster’s Masters Agility Championship event on Saturday.

To qualify, a dog must already be a Master Agility Champion in other events, something Oliver has done six times.

“When you do agility, it’s all about the time. And you really want to win and so it’s the fastest dog that wins. So your dog has to do all of that. They have to be confident and comfortable, first like I said with the relationship, and then with understanding of how to manipulate all of the contacts and all of the things on an agility field,” said Debby Dubay, Oliver’s trainer.

This was Oliver’s fourth time participating in this event but unfortunately this year he didn’t bring home the title.