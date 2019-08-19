Dog gets sick after eating milk bones with ‘toxic odor’ left in yard, Bristol homeowner says

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are warning dog owners after a resident said someone left tainted milk bones in their yard.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Animal control officers were called to the home after a homeowner said their dog got sick after eating bones that had a “toxic odor” that were left in their yard.

According to officials, the caller found the partially eaten bones in their yard but threw them out before animal control arrived.

Officers gave the dog a check-up and said it appeared to be healthy.

Bristol police said the incident appears to be isolated. Officials do not have a person of interest.

Pet owners are reminded to keep a close eye on their animals and seek veterinary care if they appear ill.

Those with information are asked to contact (860) 584-3011.