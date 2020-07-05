Dog, owner injured, another dog missing after physical encounter with a bear in Simsbury

Animals and Wildlife

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Simsbury PD

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and one of his dogs is injured and another is missing after an encounter with a bear Sunday morning in Simsbury.

Simsbury Police report that a man was walking three dogs between 7:30-8 a.m. in the McLean Game Refuge off Firetown Road near the Granby town line about 20 minutes from the Eddy Loop trailhead when they encountered a bear on the trail.

Police say the bear bit one of the dogs. The owner attempted to intervene and was bitten in the leg by the bear.

One of the other dogs the man was walking ran away during the incident; she is still missing as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. Lucy is a 50lb, female Golden Retriever wearing a pink color and 6′ leash.

Police ask anyone who finds Lucy to call Simbury Police at 860-658-3100 or their local department.

Police say the may has been treated by medical professionals and is expected to be OK.

For tips on what to do if you encounter a bear, click here.

Simsbury Police is working with CT DEEP, who is handling the animal encounter aspect of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Part of Airport Road caves in due to floodwaters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Part of Airport Road caves in due to floodwaters"

Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourist in her own city: Hartford artist captures beauty in the capital city"

Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic announces 2020 USL Championship schedule"

Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 24-year-old man shot to death in unsolved Hartford murder still seeks justice a year later"

Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury PD search for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging"

CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Lemonade stand in Farmington neighborhood raises money to purchase racial equality, diversity books for town schools, libraries"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss