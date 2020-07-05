Dog, owner injured, another dog missing after physical encounter with a bear in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and one of his dogs is injured and another is missing after an encounter with a bear Sunday morning in Simsbury.

Simsbury Police report that a man was walking three dogs between 7:30-8 a.m. in the McLean Game Refuge off Firetown Road near the Granby town line about 20 minutes from the Eddy Loop trailhead when they encountered a bear on the trail.

Police say the bear bit one of the dogs. The owner attempted to intervene and was bitten in the leg by the bear.

One of the other dogs the man was walking ran away during the incident; she is still missing as of Sunday 7:45 p.m. Lucy is a 50lb, female Golden Retriever wearing a pink color and 6′ leash.

Police ask anyone who finds Lucy to call Simbury Police at 860-658-3100 or their local department.

Police say the may has been treated by medical professionals and is expected to be OK.

For tips on what to do if you encounter a bear, click here.

Simsbury Police is working with CT DEEP, who is handling the animal encounter aspect of the incident.