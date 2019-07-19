Dog recovering after being tortured, hit by 2 SUV’s on Wilbur Cross Parkway

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge Animal Control (WAC) was dispatched to the Wilbur Cross Parkway on Monday, July 15th to respond to a report that a dog had been hit by a car.

Upon arrival, WAC discovered that a Department of Transportation worker had witnessed a dog struck by two SUV’s.

According to WAC, the dog was struck in the shoulder area by the first SUV, and then hit a second time when she was running across the northbound lanes. The second SUV, allegedly driving at a speed of 60 mph, completely dislocated the dog’s rear left leg.

The mastiff-mix was named Merritt.

WAC officials say they discovered Merritt had injuries from before the car accident, including badly mangled ears. Both of her front legs, her chest and her head were chewed and scarred, and her body was weak from lack of food. WAC believes Merritt was tortured and likely used as a bait dog.

Merritt was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where it was determined that she had four huge breaks in her rear leg. WAC then transferred Merritt to a 24 hour veterinary hospital to see a board-certified surgeon who specializes in orthopedic surgery. Further imaging revealed that the breaks were much worse than the initial X-ray revealed.

WAC and the doctors decided the best option for a pain and complication-free future was to amputate Merritt’s rear, shattered leg on July 17. Her vet bills have reached $5,000 at this point.

Merritt is currently being fostered by an officer during her recovery.

More information about Merritt and her recovery can be found on WAC’s Facebook page.

Donations can be made to One Big Dog and mailed to 135 Bradley Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525.

