Don't eat deer that looks like this, bovine tuberculosis found in wild deer

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 08:46 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 08:46 AM EDT

LANSING, Michigan (WCMH) - Hunters in Michigan are being warned to be on the lookout for deer infected with bovine tuberculosis.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, nearly 900 deer tested positive for bovine tuberculosis in 2017, out of 230,000 tested.

Seventy-eight percent of those were in four counties.

Michigan DNR wildlife veterinarian Kelly Straka told WEYI Michigan is the only state in the country that has established bTB in wild deer.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria that affects the respiratory system of animals and humans. bTB is spread through coughing, sneezing and exchanging saliva.

There fewer than 230 cases of bovine tuberculosis in humans reported each year.

The disease was found in 10 Michigan counties in 2017.

