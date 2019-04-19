Animals and Wildlife

Donkey spotted wandering on Illinois highway

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

(WTNH) - There was a bit of an unusual call for a sheriff's deputy in Illinois.

"I am in the middle of the expressway with a donkey! Come on!"said a caller. 

Yes, a donkey was spotted wandering on a highway. Turns out his name is Dusty and he escaped from his trailer.    

Body-camera footage shows the officer trying to coax the animal to the shoulder, away from cars speeding by.

Dusty was eventually safely returned to his owner.

