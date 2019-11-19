Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays

(WTNH)– With the holidays approaching, you can count on your pups waiting for a snack from that Thanksgiving spread.
But, before you give into that mooching pooch, be aware of the foods that can lead to illness or even death.
Turkey bones, skin and gravy
White meat turkey is fine to share with your four-legged friend, but
Bones can be a choking hazard and could injure their intestines.
The extra fat in skin and gravy
Garlic, onions, scallions, chives
All of these are in the Allium family, causing toxic anemia in dogs and cats.
Grapes and raisins
You should never give these to your pup! Even a small amount of grapes can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs.
Chocolate and coffee
Just small amount of either cause vomiting and diarrhea for your dog, but later amounts can be fatal.
Candied yams, mashed potatoes
While veggies like yams and potatoes aren’t bad for dogs, the added fat and sugar can make your dog ill.
Stuffing
Many of the seasonings that go into stuffing are harmful to dogs — not to mention the extra fats will upset your dog’s stomach.
Corn on the cob
The corn itself isn’t the problem — it’s the cob that can be a choking hazard.
Nutmeg
The popular pumpkin pie spice is toxic in large doses but could make your pet sick in smaller amounts.
Alcohol
Dogs can feel the effects of alcohol just like humans do, but our furry friends are much smaller than us so the risk for alcohol poisoning is greater.