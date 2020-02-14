Dozens of turkey vultures take over home in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A house in Norwich has some rather intimidating guess: a flock of turkey vultures.

The group has perched themselves on the rooftop of a home on Washington Street.

News 8 crews counted nearly 30 birds — some were swooping or taking off to explore or search for food.

But this is not the first time the birds have been seen at the home, locals said they come each year and stay for weeks.

Experts said they are accustomed to living near humans and snacking off of their leavings.