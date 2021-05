OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A duck created some trouble in Old Lyme earlier this week.

The baby duck was separated from its family while trying to cross I-95. It was running in and out of traffic and even caused a crash between two tractor-trailers.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A State Trooper was able to capture the duck and it’s now at A Place Called Hope bird rehabilitation center in Killingworth.