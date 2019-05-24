Animals and Wildlife

Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:52 AM EDT

BOSTON (WTNH) - A family of ducks is back together in Boston after a little duckling fell into a sewer!

Police had to escort the mother and her ducklings from the middle of a busy road on Thursday. But that's when one of the baby ducks fell into the sewer!

Luckily, officers were able to rescue it.

The family of 13 is now swimming in Jamaica Pond!

