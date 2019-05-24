Duckling trapped in sewer rescued in Boston

BOSTON (WTNH) - A family of ducks is back together in Boston after a little duckling fell into a sewer!

Police had to escort the mother and her ducklings from the middle of a busy road on Thursday. But that's when one of the baby ducks fell into the sewer!

Luckily, officers were able to rescue it.

The family of 13 is now swimming in Jamaica Pond!

