East Hartford Police Dept. issues coyote advisory

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Police Department’s Animal Control office has issued a coyote advisory on Tuesday. Officials say there has been an increase in coyote sightings in the area and in the region.

The advisory says, “In Connecticut, the breeding season is from January to March, and the gestation period is about 63 days.”

These animals are rarely a threat to humans, but they can be a threat to animals.

The East Hartford Animal Control is advising residents to take numerous steps if they come across seeing a coyote.

Make sure you do not feed the coyotes or leave outdoor food or scraps that may attract them. Residents are encouraged to scare these animals away. Some ways you can scare a coyote away is by banging pots, or shaking a metal can filled with gravel or pennies. If you see the coyote in your yard you can throw a stick, or spray a garden house at it. Keep small animals inside or keep a close eye on them if they are outside. Officials encourage adding outdoor lighting or fences to help add protection for your animal. Never run away when you see a coyote, especially if you are with your dog. Keep your animal close to your side and back away from the coyote.

For more information about the advisory, contact the East Hartford Animal Control at 860-291-7572.