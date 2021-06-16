East Haven Animal Control searches for owner of emaciated stray dog

East Haven Animal Control found this emaciated female pit bull mix Wednesday morning. They are offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the owner’s identity. Photo: East Haven Animal Control

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Animal Control is looking to identify the owner of an emaciated stray dog found Wednesday morning in the area of Sylvan Hills Road.

Assistant Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn was dispatched to the area around 1 a.m. where he found a female pit bull mix. The dog was extremely emaciated and dehydrated and Godejohn said her body condition is very poor.

East Haven Animal Control officers found an emaciated, female pit bull mix in the Sylvan Hills Road area Wednesday. She has severe pressure sores on her body. Photo: East Haven Animal Control

Godejohn brought her to Animal Control’s emergency veterinarian who put her on IV fluids because of the dehydration. The veterinarian estimates she is only six to nine months old and it appears as though she has been crated constantly as she has severe pressure sores on her body.

“No animal should suffer like she has,” Godejohn said. “Despite this, the staff at the vet’s office said she is sweet as can be.”

Animal Control’s emergency veterinarian estimates the pit bull mix to be between six and nine months old. Staff at the vet’s office described her as a sweet dog. Photo: East Haven Animal Control

East Haven Animal Control is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the identity of her owner.

If you have any information, you can call the shelter at (203) 468-3249.