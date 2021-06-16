East Haven Animal Control searches for owner of emaciated stray dog

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Animal Control is looking to identify the owner of an emaciated stray dog found Wednesday morning in the area of Sylvan Hills Road.
Assistant Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn was dispatched to the area around 1 a.m. where he found a female pit bull mix. The dog was extremely emaciated and dehydrated and Godejohn said her body condition is very poor.
Godejohn brought her to Animal Control’s emergency veterinarian who put her on IV fluids because of the dehydration. The veterinarian estimates she is only six to nine months old and it appears as though she has been crated constantly as she has severe pressure sores on her body.
“No animal should suffer like she has,” Godejohn said. “Despite this, the staff at the vet’s office said she is sweet as can be.”
East Haven Animal Control is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the identity of her owner.
If you have any information, you can call the shelter at (203) 468-3249.