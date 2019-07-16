1  of  4
East Lyme officials: Alligator spotted in Powers Lake

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut DEEP officials have reported an alligator sighting in Powers Lake of East Lyme.

Safety officials say an alligator 1-foot in length has been seen in Powers Lake.

7/16/2019 9:32 a.m. ATTENTION: CT DEEP is investigating the report of an alligator sighting in Powers Lake in East…

Posted by East Lyme Public Safety on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

No other details have been confirmed at this point.

They ask if anyone sees the reptile or have information regarding the sighting, contact CT DEEP at 860-424-3333.

