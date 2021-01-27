Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities welcomes 10, adorable new future service dogs

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD) service dog training facility and placement center recently welcomed 10 future service dogs into the world.

In a release Wednesday, ECAD said, “Mama Endeavor, daughter of Daisy and Gipper, and Papa Patriot, welcomed 10 healthy and wiggly little puppies on Jan. 25th. This litter is a perfect split of 5 girls and 5 boys. All are doing wonderful and adjusting well.”

The pups are adorable Golden Retriever balls of wiggling fluff.

ECAD, which was founded back in 1995, is offering the public an opportunity to name the future service dogs in an auction coming soon.

Watch the puppies grow live here.

Find out more about ECAD here.