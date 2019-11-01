Enfield PD: Rabies detected in raccoon

Raccoon poloskun, or the American raccoon (Procyon lotor). Raccoon can grab and hold objects with front paws, including washing food. The fur of the raccoon is thick, brownish-gray.

(WTNH) — Police in Enfield are reminding residents to vaccinate their cats & dogs against rabies after responding to a call involving an infected raccoon.

Police say on October 24, they were called to Oliver Road where a dog had went after a raccoon.

Police found the raccoon dead on arrival. At the dog owner’s request, Animal Control transported it to the State Lab at UConn for testing, where the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dog was already vaccinated against rabies and received a booster vaccination.

Signs of rabies in animals include:

Fever

Loss of appetite

Excessive irritability

Unusual vocalization

Change in behavior

Restlessness

Jumping at noises

Trouble walking

Excess salivation

Tremors

Convulsions

Paralysis

Stupors

Unprovoked aggression

Police ask residents to not approach or handle any wildlife.