Enfield PD: Rabies detected in raccoon

Animals and Wildlife

Raccoon generic

(WTNH) — Police in Enfield are reminding residents to vaccinate their cats & dogs against rabies after responding to a call involving an infected raccoon.

Police say on October 24, they were called to Oliver Road where a dog had went after a raccoon.

Police found the raccoon dead on arrival. At the dog owner’s request, Animal Control transported it to the State Lab at UConn for testing, where the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Related: Raccoon bites resident in Eastern CT, ways to protect yourself from rabies

The dog was already vaccinated against rabies and received a booster vaccination.

Signs of rabies in animals include:

  • Fever
  • Loss of appetite
  • Excessive irritability
  • Unusual vocalization
  • Change in behavior
  • Restlessness
  • Jumping at noises
  • Trouble walking
  • Excess salivation
  • Tremors
  • Convulsions
  • Paralysis
  • Stupors
  • Unprovoked aggression

Police ask residents to not approach or handle any wildlife.

