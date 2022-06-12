ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield police officer helped a snapping turtle get to safety after finding it in the middle of the road on Saturday.

Enfield police said the officer observed the turtle in the middle of Taylor Road.

Police said the officer exited his cruiser and saw the turtle was alive and unharmed.

The officer estimated the turtle’s shell had a circumference of 18 inches and weighed around 40 pounds, police said, adding a snapping turtle of that size is estimated to be 100 years old.

The turtle was moved from the road to a water source nearby.