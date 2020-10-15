‘Escape from Extinction’: CT-native documentary filmmaker uses work to highlight organizations saving animal species

(WTNH) — Madison-native documentary filmmaker Matthew Brady joined News 8 Wednesday to talk about his latest film “Escape from Extinction” and the work what he calls “good zoos and animal shelters” are doing to save animal species from extinction around the world.

The film is narrated by Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and features Connecticut’s own Mystic Aquarium.

His work highlights organizations doing work save animal species threatened by human action and environmental and climate change (like the California wildfires).

The film is playing in Mystic and West Hartford this weekend and will play at 80 other cities across the nation over the next few weeks.

The proceeds of the film go to Animal Humane.

WATCH: ‘Escape from Extinction’ exclusive trailer