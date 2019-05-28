Family helps reunite baby deer with its mother

(WTNH) - A family in California had a once-in-a-lifetime experience with wildlife after helping a fawn reunite with its mother!

The family was in a boat on a lake when they saw the small fawn stuck on some rocks. It eventually swam out towards the family.

They grabbed the animal out of the water and brought it to the shoreline, where its mother was patiently waiting.

