‘Felt like a brick hit me in the head’: Bear attacks man inside Colorado home

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR/WTNH) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said a man was attacked by a bear inside a home on Friday morning.

Dave Chernosky and his kids were staying at a friend’s house near Aspen. Noises in the kitchen woke Chernosky early Friday morning. It was a bear that had broken into the home.

Chernosky was somehow able to get the bear into the garage, but when he opened the garage door the noise scared the animal. The bear freaked out and ran back into the house.

“I turned around the hallway and looked him straight in the face and he just went ‘bam’ and hit me in the face one time,” Chernosky explained. “Felt like a brick hit me in the head…I literally thought I might be dead.”

The bear swiped at him, resulting in severe head and neck lacerations.

Chernosky was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the CPW said.

A search using tracking hounds is underway for the bear. CPW said when it is found, the bear will be euthanized due to the nature of the incident.

The bear matches the description of one that has been frequenting the neighborhood for several days. It may also be the same bear that has been reported in the area over the past couple of years.

Bears are common in Colorado. Wildlife officers near Aspen took nearly 1,000 bear calls last year, including three attacks on people. This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year.

There was another attack 150 miles away on Thursday. That time a woman was scratched.