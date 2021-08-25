Female beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium ill, failing

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the female beluga whales that arrived at Mystic Aquarium from Canada back in May is extremely ill and failing.

According to Mystic, the whale is receiving constant care from their medical team for a low white blood cell count and gastrointestinal issues.

The belugas brought to Mystic from Canada were all born under human care and would not survive if released into the wild.

Another one of the five belugas from Canada died earlier this month from a preexisting gastrointestinal condition.