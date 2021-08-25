Female beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium ill, failing

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the female beluga whales that arrived at Mystic Aquarium from Canada back in May is extremely ill and failing.

According to Mystic, the whale is receiving constant care from their medical team for a low white blood cell count and gastrointestinal issues.

RELATED: Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

The belugas brought to Mystic from Canada were all born under human care and would not survive if released into the wild.

Another one of the five belugas from Canada died earlier this month from a preexisting gastrointestinal condition. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to fill the boots of CT National Guard members

News /

Farmers across CT plagued with severe weather troubles, Henri negatively impacting crops

News /

Groton gala supports senior housing and healthcare

News /

Yale New Haven Health mobile Mammography and Breast Imaging van coming to Uncasville Medical Center

News /

Gov. Lamont discusses storm resiliency during visit to New London following Tropical Storm Henri

News /

Gov. Lamont visits CT National Guardsmen to thank them for their service during the pandemic, recent storms

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss