MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ten little ducklings are back to their mama safe and sound Monday after they were found stuck in a drainage pipe in Milford over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Fire officials say the mother duck waited patiently while firefighters rescued the ducklings from the drain in the Lowe’s Shopping Center complex on Old Gate Lane.

Afterward, they went to enjoy an Independence Day afternoon picnic.