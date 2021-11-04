Five animal candidates vying for title of mayor of CT’s Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Five animal candidates are vying to be the mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

The election will decide the zoo’s second mayor. Last year’s winner, Wiggles the Chinchilla, died in office, and the runner-up Kallisto the Amur leopard is completing Wiggles’ term.

The five candidates are:

Harry the Guinea Hog piglet – He is the youngest candidate to enter the race, but demonstrates the ability to negotiate with his littermates on issues from what to eat ad when to eat it.

Zari the African Grey Parrott – She is a long-time ambassador and veteran of ZooMobile visits to senior centers and stars at children’s birthday parties. She has a calm demeanor. Her slogan is “a bird on the hand is worth two of the other candidates.”

K-Man the Yacare Caiman – K-Man is the perfect candidate for choppy political waters since he’s known to snack on the razor-toothed fish. He said he’s looking forward to sinking his teeth into the job of mayor.

Jolene the Whistling duck- She’s a natural political as she is sociable, boisterous, and noisy. She has openly supported the rights of ducks who prefer to walk on land as well to perch in trees.

Clara the American Bison – She is the country’s national mammal and has the dignity and gravitas demanded of a zoo mayor. She’s a single mother who can run up to 35 miles per hour.





“Once again, the race for mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is highly contested as each candidate attempts to win the support of voters,” explained Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “Unlike other elections, we encourage people to vote early, vote often, and stuff the ballot box.”

The election is open to the general public and can vote for a candidate by making a $1 donation for each vote. Each donation goes towards the conservation programs at the zoo. Voting opens on Nov. 4 and closes at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18. Click here to vote.