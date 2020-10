BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five animals who live at the Beardsley Zoo are running for mayor of the zoo.

The candidates are Peaches the Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Matilda the Red-Footed Tortoise, Wiggles the Chinchilla, E.O. the Giant Anteater, and Jolene the Whistling Duck.

You can cast your vote online by making a $1 donation to the zoo. Voting is open now and ends Nov. 3 (Election Day).

The winner will be the first mayor of the zoo and will serve a 12-month term.